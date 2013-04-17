* No 'one size fits all' debt to GDP target - deputy fin min
* Russia also says G-20 should stick to prior currency
pledge
* Japan will be questioned on domestic policies
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 17 A debt-cutting proposal
that the world's 20 largest economies plan to agree on later
this year will have different targets for countries depending on
their economic conditions, Russia's deputy finance minister said
on Wednesday.
Russia also gave a hint of what to expect from the Group of
20 finance ministers' meeting later this week, saying the G-20
should stick to its previous pledge to avoid competitive
devaluations and let the market determine exchange rates.
The new G-20 debt agreement is meant as a more ambitious
follow-on to the plan agreed to in Toronto in 2010, which set
specific debt to gross domestic product (GDP) targets for the
Group of 20.
A document prepared ahead of the G-20 meeting this week
showed that the group is considering a proposal to cut their
public debt over the longer term to well below 90 percent of
GDP.
Sergei Storchak, Russia's deputy finance minister, said the
specific debt-to-GDP targets will differ among groups of
countries based on economic conditions. Russia chairs the G-20
this year.
"The approach is going to be flexible and, maybe the most
important, what is going to happen is a clear division between
short-term goals and medium and long-term goals (for debt
reduction)," he said. He was speaking at the Peterson Institute
for International Economics in Washington, ahead of the G-20
meetings later this week.
"For us as a (G-20) club, it's very important that we have
this common understanding that debt levels should be
sustainable. ... And in different nations sustainability can
mean different figures."
Storchak said the debt agreement would come sometime this
year, either during the meeting of G-20 finance ministers in
July, or the G-20 summit in St. Petersburg in September.
"If we agree on measures higher than those taken in Toronto,
we would consider our presidency a big success," he said.
CURRENCY PLEDGE
Speaking at the same event as Storchak, Ksenia Yudayeva,
Russia's G-20 coordinator or "sherpa," said countries should
also stick to their commitment to market-determined exchange
rates, first made during the last G-20 and Group of Seven
meetings in February.
Concerns about 'currency wars' re-emerged after the Bank of
Japan joined other major central banks in aggressive policy
stimulus earlier this month, pledging to inject $1.4 trillion
over the next two years to shock the economy out of decades of
stagnation, sending the yen sharply lower.
Global policymakers have said Japan's stimulus would
dominate discussions on the world economy at the G-20, World
Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings this week -
especially the effect of ultra-loose policies on asset prices
and risks of stoking speculative buying.
Storchak said it was still too early to make any judgments
about Japan's policies, and leaders must first hear how about
Japan's motivations and how its actions are affecting its
trading partners.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said earlier on Wednesday
that it was important for Japan to encourage growth, but
Washington was watching Japan's policies closely to ensure Tokyo
stuck by its G-7 currency pledge.
But Storchak saved some harsher words for the United States,
which alone is holding up key IMF reforms aimed at boosting the
voting power of emerging economies.
U.S. lawmakers last month rebuffed a request by the Obama
administration to approve a permanent increase in U.S. funding
to the IMF, a necessary change in order to finalize a historic
plan that would make China the IMF's third-largest member.
The quota reform cannot proceed without the United States,
which holds a controlling share of IMF votes.
"Frankly speaking, some of us are losing patience already.
The decision of this nation is very important for all," Storchak
said, referring to the United States.
"It looks like there's no way for us but to interfere.
Whether it's going to happen this week, or afterwards, we'll
see."