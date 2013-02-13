* Russia cbank calls for balanced growth
* Opposes protectionism, currency devaluations
* One-sided actions "counterproductive" - Ulyukayev
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Feb 13 The central bank of Russia, host
of this week's meeting of Group of 20 finance officials in
Moscow, urged joint action to achieve balanced global growth and
called on nations not to resort to trade protectionism and
currency devaluations.
First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev also said he
supported the statement issued by the Group of Seven rich
nations on Tuesday reaffirming their collective commitment to
market determined exchange rates.
"We share this view," Ulyukayev told reporters on the
fringes of a conference on Wednesday.
"We have said more than once that, in a modern, globally
interconnected world, one-sided actions are counterproductive.
"Measures to stimulate domestic demand and boost domestic
competitiveness by lowering the exchange rate of the national
currency can, of course, give a temporary boost - but no more
than temporary."
G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Moscow on
Friday and Saturday amid mixed messages on currencies from the
G7 caucus of developed nations, linked to the new Japanese
government's aggressive drive to reflate the economy.
The G7 statement, which declared that fiscal and monetary
policies would not be directed at devaluing currencies, was
quickly undermined by contradictory statements over whether it
gave Tokyo a free pass to weaken the yen.
Ulyukayev, responsible for managing the world's
fourth-largest central bank reserves, worth more than half a
trillion dollars, last month criticised what he called Japan's
"protectionist monetary policy".
He restated those views, but avoided singling out Tokyo.
"The temptation arises to solve the problem of growth
through local individual action," Ulyukayev told a conference
earlier.
"The temptation arises of trade protectionism, currency
wars, artificially depressing the exchange rate of national
currencies."
The G7 represents rich nations within the G20, a broader
forum that includes emerging markets - led by China, India,
Russia and Brazil - and accounts for nine-tenths of the global
economy.