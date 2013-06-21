ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Russia's top
Group of 20 official said on Friday that China was the country
most vulnerable to the impact of the Federal Reserve's plan to
scale back ultra-loose monetary policies aimed at stimulating a
U.S. economic recovery.
Chairman Ben Bernanke's confirmation this week that the Fed
planned gradually to reduce its $85 billion in monthly bond
purchases has sent global financial markets into a spin and hit
emerging economies particularly hard.
"As an economist, I can tell you that China is my biggest
worry right now," Ksenia Yudayeva, the Kremlin official in
charge of preparing the G20 leaders summit in St Petersburg in
September, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Lidia Kelly)