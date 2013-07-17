MOSCOW, July 17 The Group of 20 economies should brace for more market volatility even as an improving U.S. economy allows the Federal Reserve to scale back its monetary stimulus, Russia's summit coordinator Ksenia Yudayeva told Reuters.

"The events we just saw have proved that we will not necessarily have less volatility - we will probably have quite a lot. We should rather prepare for this," Yudayeva said in an interview on Wednesday.

"Consistent and clear messaging is important but it will not necessarily stop volatility. It can decrease volatility a bit - but it cannot get rid of it," she added ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow this week.