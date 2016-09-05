HANGZHOU, China, Sept 5 The Soviet Union was
ready to return to Japan two of the four Pacific islands that
are the focus of a territorial dispute between Moscow and Tokyo,
but Japan declined, leaving the row unresolved, Russian
President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"The Soviet Union received (the islands), the Soviet Union
was ready to give back those islands," Putin told a news
conference at the end of a G20 summit in China.
On attempts to settle the dispute now, he said: "There
remain issues linked to the economy, to security issues... There
are also humanitarian issues. All these issues are the focus of
our attention and consideration."
