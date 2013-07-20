MOSCOW, July 20 Japan must complement its
policies with a credible fiscal strategy, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday at the end of a
summit of the Group of 20 leading economies.
Japan had escaped specific mention in a final communique
issued by the G20 after a two-day meeting of G20 finance
ministers and central bankers. Japan has run a large budget
deficit to stimulate its economy.
Schaeuble told a news conference the aim was still for the
G20 to agree concrete, country-specific goals for the
medium-term reduction of debt levels.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller in Moscow. Writing by Sarah Marsh
in Berlin)