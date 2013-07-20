By Lidia Kelly
| MOSCOW, July 20
MOSCOW, July 20 G20 policymakers have
soft-pedalled on goals to cut government debt in favour of a
focus on growth and how to exit central bank stimulus with a
minimum of turmoil, Russia's finance minister said on Saturday.
The final communique from Group of 20 finance ministers and
central bankers addresses fiscal consolidation less strongly
than had been expected, with discussion focusing chiefly on
spillover effects from the withdrawal of monetary stimulus by
developed countries, Russia's Anton Siluanov told Reuters.
"(G20) colleagues have not made the decision to take
responsibility to lower the deficits and debts by 2016,"
Siluanov said on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in
Moscow. "Some people thought that first you need to ensure
economic growth.
"You can of course, expect growth, but it may not come
anytime soon and debt will keep piling up," Siluanov said,
adding that fiscal consolidation should remain a priority.
"The communique addresses (consolidation) more softly,
nonetheless we will raise this issue at the leadership level (in
September)."
The G20 did not discuss at length Friday's move by China to
start interest rate reforms, but Siluanov and other countries
will monitor how the reforms are being implemented.
Beijing removed a floor on the rates banks can charge
clients for loans, which should reduce the cost of borrowing for
companies and households.
The spillover effects on developing countries from the
withdrawal of quantitative easing policies by developed nations,
and the United States in particular, dominated the weekend's
discussion, Siluanov said.
"There were no arguments but there was discussion," he said.