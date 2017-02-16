BONN, Germany Feb 16 Russia does not interfere
in the internal matters of other countries, Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday at the start of a
meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, when asked
about recent turmoil in Washington.
"You should know we do not interfere in the domestic matters
of other countries," Lavrov said. He spoke days after U.S.
President Donald Trump asked for the resignation of his key
national security adviser Michael Flynn amid questions about his
conversations with Russian officials.
He said the two countries had "plenty of issues" to discuss,
and said he hoped to establish the "parameters of our future
work." The first meeting of the U.S. and Russian foreign
ministers took place on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers
meeting in Bonn.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)