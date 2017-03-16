FRANKFURT, March 16 Populism and nationalism
will continue to rise until the world's biggest economies start
to temper the excesses of globalisation, tackling a growing
feeling of injustice, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said on Thursday.
As the gap widens between the rich and the poor,
nationalism, populism and protectionism will find fertile ground
and pose a risk to prosperity, Schaeuble told a conference,
responding in part to an increasingly protectionist stance from
the new U.S. administration.
"If we have learned anything about the lessons of the past,
it’s that nationalism and protectionism are never the right
answers," Schaeuble said, just hours before meeting U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
"Isolationism is always the wrong choice. It can be very
tempting in the short term but in the long term, it can only
undermine trust," Schaeuble said.
