By Huw Jones
| LONDON, March 25
LONDON, March 25 Authorities are nowhere near to
fully understanding "shadow banking" as the $75 trillion sector
morphs and grows under the influence of new technology and
regulation, a top markets supervisor said on Wednesday.
Shadow banking refers to the supply of credit outside
traditional banks, such as from private equity investors, money
market funds, insurers, repurchase agreements and securities
lending.
The Group of 20 economies (G20) agreed during the 2007-09
financial crisis that the opaque sector should be better
supervised, fearing that as traditional banks become more
regulated, risky lending activities would migrate there. But
progress has been slow.
"After 10 years of being a hot topic there isn't a consensus
yet," Ashley Alder, chief executive of Hong Kong's Securities
and Futures Commission, told a CityWeek conference in London.
"Is it banking or is it part of market-based finance? What
are we going to do about it? We are nowhere near the finishing
line," he said.
So far, regulators have limited themselves to tighter
supervision of the sector and rules which make it more expensive
for hedge funds and insurance companies to raise funds from
loaning shares from the end of 2017.
But shadow banking continues to grow, as credit from
traditional banks has shrunk in the face of tougher rules on
lending quality and capital requirements. The sector reached $75
trillion in 2013, up $5 trillion on the year before, according
to G20 figures.
Part of the problem is that today's shadow banking sector is
not the same as it was back during the crisis, Alder said.
New players such as asset managers have become lenders, as
they hunt for yield in a low interest rate environment.
Advances in technology - which mean there are far more ways
of linking credit with borrowers, such as the use of mobile
phones in Africa - have also created a new set of financial
actors in what Alder dubs "modern" shadow banking.
He cited other developments such as Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba teaming up with Lending Club to offer
peer-to-peer lending for U.S. customers.
The sector is also filling the credit void left by banks,
particularly in financing small companies, thereby fitting in
with the G20's emphasis on economic growth, Alder said, meaning
regulators are wary of introducing a slew of new rules in case
they choke off funding.
There was disagreement among regulators over what should be
done, Alder said. "We need to properly identify what we are
talking about. What do we do about big asset managers who have
invested in credit markets?" he added.
"We actually have a much bigger challenge on our hands now
than we had in 2008."
