Greek economy expands 0.4 pct q/q in first quarter, estimates revised up

ATHENS, June 2 Greece's economy grew 0.4 percent in January-to-March compared to last year's final quarter, statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Friday, upwardly revising a previous -0.1 percent flash estimate released last month. The seasonally adjusted data also showed the economy grew at an annual 0.4 percent pace in the first quarter, revised up from a previous -0.5 percent estimate.