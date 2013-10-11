By Alonso Soto
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 11 The Brazilian government's
more business-friendly tone needs to materialize into actions
for Standard & Poor's to reconsider its negative outlook on
Latin America's largest economy, a senior credit analyst for the
agency told Reuters on Friday.
S&P's warning of a possible rating downgrade in June
prompted Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff to rethink her
government's economic strategy, altering her stance to appease
rating agencies and investors.
Rousseff, a leftist economist, vowed to keep government
finances in order by limiting public spending, raised returns
for potential investors in infrastructure projects and promised
to scale back on capital transfers to state-run banks.
"Those signals are very important, but they need to be
backed up with actual actions," said Lisa Schineller, S&P's
secondary analyst for Brazil and chief Latin America economist.
"A track record would need to be established."
Three years of subpar growth and a widening current account
deficit in Brazil has dampened investors' views on what was
until recently an emerging-market success story.
Brazilian officials have said the pessimism is exaggerated,
downplaying threats of a ratings downgrade by saying its debt
levels remain much healthier than in most developed countries
and that foreign investment keeps flowing.
The major iron ore and soy exporter has seen its economy
slow from a staggering 7.5 percent pace in 2010 to just 0.9
percent last year, much lower than neighboring Peru and even
Bolivia, one of the poorest countries in the region.
Back in June, S&P affirmed its BBB long-term and A2
short-term ratings on Brazil, but said the negative outlook
reflects at least a one-in-three probability of a downgrade of
the country over the next two years.
A looming reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus has put more
pressure on the country's balance of payments as investors drop
riskier assets to chase rising returns in the United States.
On top of that, Rousseff will also face growing pressure to
spend more next year ahead of a presidential election in which
she is widely expected to run.
"That's when the change in tone is important, but again you
also would need to see some follow through," said Schineller at
the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank
annual meeting in Washington.
"The accounting maneuvering and fogginess around the
primary surplus has created a credibility challenge for the
government."
The Rousseff administration came under fire last year for
removing some expenditures and using cash from a sovereign fund
to fatten state coffers in order to reach its 2012 primary
surplus goal. The primary budget balance, which represents the
public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt
payments, is closely watched by investors as a measure of the
country's ability to repay debt.