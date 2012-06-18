LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 Spanish Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday that European leaders
are united and working towards fiscal integration as they try to
fend off a deepening debt crisis.
He also said that Spanish bond yields, which earlier on
Monday hit a new euro-era high above 7 percent, do not reflect
the potential of the Spanish economy or the reforms already
undertaken to cut its budget deficit and make the country more
competitive.
"We think ... that the way markets are penalizing Spain
today does not reflect the efforts we have made or the growth
potential of the economy," de Guindos told reporters at a Group
of 20 summit in Mexico. "Spain is a solvent country and a
country which has the capacity to grow."