LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 Spanish Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday that European leaders
are united and working towards fiscal integration as they try to
fend off a deepening debt crisis.
"I think that European leaders are united, we know perfectly
well that we are all in the same boat," he told reporters on the
sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Mexico.
"We know perfectly well that we have to keep going in one
direction, in the direction of making more progress towards
fiscal union and banking union and there, for example, I think
that decisions can be taken very quickly and we could see those
in the next few days."
Leaders from France, Germany, Spain and Italy are due to
meet on Friday ahead of a wider EU summit on June 28-29, where
they aim to lay out a roadmap for closer fiscal links.
De Guindos also said that Spanish bond yields, which earlier
on Monday hit a new euro-era high above 7 percent, do not
reflect the potential of the Spanish economy or the reforms
already undertaken to cut its budget deficit and make the
country more competitive.
"We think ... that the way markets are penalizing Spain
today does not reflect the efforts we have made or the growth
potential of the economy," he said. "Spain is a solvent country
and a country which has the capacity to grow."