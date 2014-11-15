BRISBANE, Australia Nov 15 Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott, the host of the G20 Leaders Summit, said
on Saturday he wanted an informal retreat of leaders to discuss
economic reform but was open to other issues.
With global security concerns on the rise in Ukraine and the
Middle East, and high profile moves on battling climate change
garnering headlines, Abbott has been working to keep the focus
on growth and jobs.
"Obviously I would like this discussion to focus on the
politics of economic reform," Abbott said as he opened the
session.
"In the end, though, this is your retreat, it is open to any
of you to raise any subject that you wish."
