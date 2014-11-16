BRISBANE, Australia Nov 16 Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Sunday the Group of 20 leading economies had signed off on package of measures to add an extra 2.1 percentage points to global growth over five years, with progress to be reviewed by the IMF and OECD.

Abbott also said the G20 would launch a global infrastructure initiative, and said energy ministers of the group would meet for the first time next year.

Australia, as the G20 host, had sought to keep the focus on economic issues, but much of the meeting has been overshadowed by the crisis in Ukraine and the issue of climate change. (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Eric Meijer)