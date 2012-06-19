LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The communique to be
issued at a G20 summit sets out in detail the European Union's
aims of bringing about closer integration of its banking system
and steps toward tighter fiscal coordination, a draft seen by
Reuters shows.
In the statement, G20 leaders welcome the upcoming
establishment of a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone, and
plans to moves toward closer banking supervision and
coordination, as well as fiscal consolidation.
"We support the intention to consider concrete steps towards
a more integrated financial architecture, encompassing banking
supervision, resolution, and recapitalization, and deposit
insurance," the draft reads.
"The European Union members of the G20 are determined to
move forward expeditiously on measures to support growth ...
while maintaining the firm commitment to implement fiscal
consolidation to be assessed on a structural basis."
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said ahead of the
G20 summit that they would set out their plans for a banking
union, and further down the road closer fiscal coordination,
with the aim of strengthening the single currency area.
"We fully support the actions of the euro area in moving
forward with the completion of the Economic and Monetary Union,"
the draft communique said.