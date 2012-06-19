LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The communique to be issued at a G20 summit sets out in detail the European Union's aims of bringing about closer integration of its banking system and steps toward tighter fiscal coordination, a draft seen by Reuters shows.

In the statement, G20 leaders welcome the upcoming establishment of a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone, and plans to moves toward closer banking supervision and coordination, as well as fiscal consolidation.

"We support the intention to consider concrete steps towards a more integrated financial architecture, encompassing banking supervision, resolution, and recapitalization, and deposit insurance," the draft reads.

"The European Union members of the G20 are determined to move forward expeditiously on measures to support growth ... while maintaining the firm commitment to implement fiscal consolidation to be assessed on a structural basis."

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said ahead of the G20 summit that they would set out their plans for a banking union, and further down the road closer fiscal coordination, with the aim of strengthening the single currency area.

"We fully support the actions of the euro area in moving forward with the completion of the Economic and Monetary Union," the draft communique said.