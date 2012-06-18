LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 U.S. President Barack Obama will discuss the euro zone crisis and the state of the global economy with European leaders after the G20 dinner in Los Cabos on Monday, a White House official said.

"It's a good opportunity to continue a dialogue between the United States and Europe on the situation in the euro zone and the global economy broadly," Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters on the sidelines of the summit.

Lael Brainard, the U.S. Treasury Department's undersecretary for international affairs, said she expected European leaders to provide clear direction on the debt crisis at the G20, adding it was good to see Greek resolve following that country's election.