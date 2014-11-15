* Obama, European leaders pressure Russia over Ukraine
* Merkel warns of additional sanctions against Russian
individuals
* Russia denies involvement in Ukraine, says has BRICS
support
* Obama urges action on climate change
(Updates with German Chancellor comments, protests)
By Alexei Anishchuk and Gernot Heller
BRISBANE, Australia, Nov 15 Western leaders
attending a G20 summit blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin
on Saturday for the crisis in Ukraine, threatening further
sanctions if Russia did not withdraw troops and weapons from its
neighbouring nation.
U.S. President Barack Obama said Russian aggression against
Ukraine was a threat to the world, while the European Council
demanded Moscow put pressure on rebels there to accept a
ceasefire.
Speaking on the sidelines of the summit in Brisbane, Obama
placed security and climate change at the centre stage of the
leaders meeting, overshadowing talks on how to lift flagging
global economic growth.
Obama said the United States was at the forefront of
"opposing Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which is a threat
to the world, as we saw in the appalling shoot-down of MH17".
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Union was
considering further financial sanctions against Russian
individuals because of the crisis in Ukraine.
"The present situation is not satisfying," Merkel told
reporters at the summit. "At present the listing of further
persons is on the agenda."
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, also at the
G20 summit, said Europe's foreign ministers will meet on Monday
to assess the situation in Ukraine and whether further steps
including additional sanctions were needed against Russia.
Putin's isolation at the G20 summit was evident with his
placing on the outer edge for the formal leaders photograph.
While Obama and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping were met by
Australia's govenor general and attorney general when they
arrived in Brisbane, Putin was met by the assistant defence
minister.
Despite being under intense pressure, Putin was all smiles,
shaking hands with host Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott,
who had threatened to "shirt front", or physically confront, him
over the downing of Malaysian airliner MH17 over Ukraine, in
which 28 Australians died.
A Kremlin spokesman said the Ukraine crisis was the only
topic discussed at a one-on-one meeting between Putin and
British Prime Minister David Cameron, but he added both
expressed interest in "ending confrontation" and rebuilding
relations. Putin also met French President Francois Hollande,
and both agreed to protect their ties from the effects of
sanctions, the spokesman said.
UKRAINIAN AUSTRALIANS PROTEST
Outside the summit, Ukrainian Australians staged an
anti-Putin protest, wearing headbands reading "Putin, Killer".
Draped with the flags of the nations that lost citizens when
the flight MH17 was shot down, the demonstrators lay on a large
Ukrainian flag, in what they said was a protest at the
"murderous acts" Russia's president was responsible for.
Russia denied it was involved in a recent escalation of
military activity in Ukraine and said it supported the
implementation of the ceasefire agreed in Minsk in September.
"We are not involved," Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov
told reporters, adding that leaders from Brazil, India, China
and South Africa, fellow members of the BRICS group of nations,
had offered their support.
G20 host Australia had hoped that the two-day summit would
focus on global economic growth, not security or the
environment. But the comments from Obama, Merkel and Van Rompuy
suggest that security will remain the dominant theme.
Obama also said the United States would renew commitment to
its strategic pivot to the Asia-Pacific in comments seen as a
veiled warning to China.
Obama insisted that Asia's security order must not be based
on "coercion or intimidation ... where big nations bully the
small, but on alliances for mutual security".
He did not explicitly point the finger at China, but there
was little doubt that he was alluding to Beijing's maritime
disputes and growing concern about its military build-up.
Despite Australia's reluctance to allow climate change on
the summit agenda after it abolished a tax on carbon emissions,
Obama spent a large part of his speech urging action on the
environment. He pledged a $3 billion U.S. contribution to an
international fund to help poor countries cope with the effects
of climate change.
Earlier this week, Obama announced a climate deal with
China, pledging to cut U.S. greenhouse emissions while China
will aim for a peak in emissions by 2030.
Highlighting Australia's exposure to climate change, Obama
said longer droughts and more wildfires were likely.
"The incredible natural glory of the Great Barrier Reef is
threatened. Worldwide this past summer was the hottest on
record. No nation is immune and every nation has a
responsibility to do its part," he said.
But Australia stuck to its economic script.
A plan to increase global economic growth by an additional 2
percentage points over the next five years was on track,
Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said.
"This ambition translates into about $2 trillion in
additional global economic activity and millions of new jobs,"
he said.
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell, Matt Spetalnick, Matt
Siegel, Ian Chua and Lincoln Feast in Brisbane; Writing by
Michael Perry; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)