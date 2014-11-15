* Obama, European leaders step up pressure over Ukraine
* Merkel warns of more sanctions on Russian individuals
* Canadian PM: "You need to get out of Ukraine"
* Russia denies involvement in separatist conflict
(Adds Putin spokesman comment, Obama meeting EU ministers on
Ukraine; edits)
By Alexei Anishchuk and Jane Wardell
BRISBANE, Australia, Nov 15 Western leaders
warned Vladimir Putin at a G20 summit on Saturday that he risked
more economic sanctions if he failed to end Russian backing for
separatist rebels in Ukraine.
Russia denied any involvement in an escalation of the
separatist war in eastern Ukraine, where more than 4,000 people
have been killed since April, but faced strong rebukes from
leaders including U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime
Minister Stephen Harper.
"I guess I'll shake your hand but I have only one thing to
say to you: you need to get out of Ukraine," Harper told Putin
at the summit in Brisbane, Australia, according to his spokesman
Jason MacDonald.
Putin's response to the comment was not positive, MacDonald
said in an email, without elaborating.
A source in Putin's delegation told Reuters that the Russian
president would leave the summit early, skipping a working
breakfast on Sunday, because he needed to return to meetings in
Moscow.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any such plans,
saying: "This is wrong. The president is taking part in all the
(G20) events."
Western nations have imposed successive rounds of sanctions
on Moscow, accusing it of sending troops and tanks to back
pro-Russian rebels fighting to break away from Ukraine. Russia
denies the charges.
The measures, aimed at sectors like oil and banking, as well
as individuals close to Putin, are squeezing Russia's economy at
a time when falling oil prices are straining the budget and the
rouble has plunged on financial markets.
Obama said the United States was at the forefront of
"opposing Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which is a threat
to the world, as we saw in the appalling shoot-down of MH17" --
a reference to the downing of a Malaysian airliner over
rebel-held territory on July 17, with the loss of 298 lives.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European Union was
considering further financial sanctions against Russian
individuals because of the crisis in Ukraine.
"The present situation is not satisfying," she told
reporters. "At present the listing of further persons is on the
agenda."
Putin's isolation was evident with his placing on the outer
edge for the formal G20 leaders' photograph. While Obama and
Chinese Premier Xi Jinping were met by Australia's governor
general and attorney general when they arrived in Brisbane,
Putin was greeted by the assistant defence minister.
Despite being under intense pressure, Putin was all smiles,
shaking hands with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. The
host had threatened to "shirt front", or physically confront,
Putin over the downing of MH17, in which 28 Australians died.
ONLY TOPIC
A Kremlin spokesman said the Ukraine crisis was the only
topic discussed at a one-on-one meeting between Putin and
British Prime Minister David Cameron, but he added both
expressed interest in "ending confrontation" and rebuilding
relations. Putin also met French President Francois Hollande,
and both agreed to protect their ties from the effects of
sanctions, the spokesman said.
The European Union demanded Moscow withdraw troops and
weapons from Ukraine and put pressure on rebels there to accept
a ceasefire, after the latest fighting wrecked a truce agreed in
September.
EU foreign ministers will meet on Monday to assess the
situation in Ukraine and whether further steps including
additional sanctions are needed against Russia, said European
Council President Herman Van Rompuy. Obama plans to meet
European leaders to discuss the matter on Sunday, he added.
Outside the summit, Ukrainian Australians staged an
anti-Putin protest, wearing headbands reading "Putin, Killer".
Draped with the flags of the nations that lost citizens when
flight MH17 was shot down, the demonstrators lay on a large
Ukrainian flag, in what they said was a protest at the
"murderous acts" Russia's president was responsible for.
Russian state-controlled TV on Friday broadcast what it
called "sensational" photographs supporting Moscow's version
that the plan was downed by a Ukrainian fighter jet, but several
commentators described the pictures as fakes.
