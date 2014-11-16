* G20 to boost global growth by 2.1 percentage points
* World leaders unite to fight climate change, Ebola
* Russia at crossroads over Ukraine, more sanctions possible
(Updates with final communique, Obama, Cameron comments)
By Lincoln Feast and Alexei Anishchuk
BRISBANE, Australia, Nov 16 Leaders from the G20
group of nations agreed on Sunday to boost flagging global
growth, tackle climate change and crack down on tax avoidance
but ties between the West and Russia plummeted to a new low over
the crisis in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin left the G20 summit in
Brisbane early as U.S. President Barack Obama accused Russia of
invading Ukraine and Britain warned of a possible "frozen
conflict" in Europe.
Several Western nations warned Russia of further sanctions
if it did not withdraw troops and weapons from Ukraine.
"I think President Putin can see he is at a crossroads,"
said British Prime Minister David Cameron. "If he continues to
destabilise Ukraine there will be further sanctions, further
measures.
"There is a cost to sanctions, but there would be a far
greater cost in allowing a frozen conflict on the continent of
Europe to be created and maintained."
Obama said Russia's isolation was unavoidable.
"We would prefer a Russia that is fully integrated with the
global economy," he told a news conference.
"But we are also very firm on the need to uphold core
international principles....you don't invade other countries or
finance proxies and support them in ways that break up a country
that has mechanisms for democratic elections."
Before leaving the G20 Summit, Putin said a solution to the
Ukraine crisis was possible, but did not elaborate.
"Today the situation (in Ukraine) in my view has good
chances for resolution, no matter how strange it may sound,"
Putin said. He skipped a working lunch at the summit to leave
early, citing the long flight home and need for sleep.
Russia has denied any involvement in the conflict in Ukraine
that has killed more than 4,000 people this year.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Security and climate change overshadowed G20 talks on
boosting global economic growth at the summit, although the
leaders did sign off on a package of measures to add an extra
2.1 percentage points to global growth over five years.
"This will add more than $2 trillion to the global economy
and create millions of jobs," said a communique issued at the
end of the meeting, which also committed to tackle global tax
avoidance denying government's billions of dollars in revenue.
The United States and other nations overrode host
Australia's attempts to keep climate change off the formal
agenda. Australia is one of the world's biggest carbon emitters
per capita.
The final communique called for strong and effective action
to address climate change with the aim of adopting a protocol,
with legal force, at a U.N. climate conference in Paris in 2015.
"The most difficult discussion was on climate change," an EU
official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "This was
really trench warfare, this was really step by step by step. In
the end we have references to most of the things we wanted."
Obama put climate change squarely on the G20 agenda with a
speech on Saturday calling on all nations to act, and committing
$3 billion to the Green Climate Fund. Japan pledged $1.5 billion
to the fund on Sunday.
World leaders also agreed to unite in the fight against
Ebola, which Britain's Cameron said was not only a humanitarian
crisis but also a security threat.
"The best way we can keep out people safe from Ebola is by
tackling it at source," he said.
RUSSIAN SANCTIONS
Sanctions against Russia aimed at sectors like oil and
banking, as well as individuals close to Putin, are squeezing
its economy at a time when falling oil prices are straining the
budget and the rouble has plunged on financial markets.
"At this point the sanctions we have in place are biting
plenty good," Obama said after the summit. "We retain the
capability, and we have our teams constantly looking at
mechanisms in which to turn up additional pressure as
necessary."
Earlier in the day, Obama, Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lined up together
against Russia, vowing to oppose what they called Moscow's
efforts to destabilise eastern Ukraine.
European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel
also warned of more sanctions unless Russia ends its support for
pro-Russian separatist rebels.
EU foreign ministers will meet on Monday to consider further
steps, including additional possible sanctions on Russia.
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell, Ian Chua, Matt
Spetalnick and Matt Siegel in Brisbane; Writing by Michael
Perry; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)