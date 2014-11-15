BRISBANE, Australia Nov 15 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker came under fresh criticism on Saturday over his involvement in driving tax reform in Europe, a position described as like "putting Dracula in charge of the blood bank".

Juncker, at the G20 Summit in part to discuss with leaders ways of resolving tax evasion issues, has come under fire after news broke on Luxembourg's role in helping global companies avoid tax when he served as finance minister and prime minister of the tiny state.

"People are asking how can the architect of the 'Luxleaks' be put in charge of clearing it up? For many that might be seen as putting Dracula in charge of the blood bank," said Tim Costello, Chair of the Civil Society 20 and head of World Vision Australia.

"It's now up to the EU president to prove these voices wrong and restore the trust deficit by tackling tax avoidance. That is why united action by the G20 on this important issue to ordinary citizens needs to be taken here in Brisbane."

Investigative journalists reported this month that Luxembourg had granted deals to some 340 companies allowing them to avoid tax.

Juncker said earlier this week he is not "the architect of what you could call the Luxembourgish problem", adding "there is nothing in my past indicating that my ambition was to organise tax evasion in Europe."

While he has taken political responsibility for the issue, he sidestepped questions on Saturday on whether he should step down. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)