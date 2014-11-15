BRISBANE, Australia Nov 15 U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew emphasised to Japan's finance minister the
need for Japan to use all three arrows of its economic recovery
policy to escape deflation, a U.S. Treasury official said on
Saturday.
Lew met with Taro Aso on the sidelines of a G20 summit in
Brisbane, Australia.
"Secretary Lew emphasised the need for Japan to use all
three arrows of Japan's economic policy to bring about recovery
and sustain a healthy rate of domestic growth," a U.S. Treasury
official said.
"Secretary Lew noted that, to ensure the recovery and escape
from deflation, Japan needs to more than fully offset the
short-term, contractionary impact of the expiration of past
fiscal stimulus measures and the next consumption tax increase,
should Prime Minister Abe decide to proceed with it on the
current schedule."
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of reflating Japan's
long-moribund economy hinges on a three-pronged plan for massive
monetary easing, higher spending and reform.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)