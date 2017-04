U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 Summit in Brisbane November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BRISBANE Australia U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday that Russia would remain isolated by the international community if President Vladimir Putin continued to violate international law and treaties aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.

"At this point the sanctions we have in place are biting plenty good," said Obama, speaking after the Group of 20 meeting in Brisbane, Australia. "We retain the capability, and we have our teams constantly looking at mechanisms in which to turn up additional pressure as necessary."

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Michael Perry)