* Carney says G20 regulation moving to next phase
* Says focus on implementation, spotting new risks
* FSB to study pay practices at top insurers in 2015
* EU lawmaker challenges Carney assertion that job done
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 14 The job of fixing flaws that led
to the 2007-09 financial crisis is largely done and the focus
will turn to spotting new risks and rebuilding trust among
regulators, a global watchdog set up by the Group of 20 (G20)
leading economies said on Friday.
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has coordinated the
enforcement of rules forcing banks to hold more capital after
many were bailed out by taxpayers in the crisis.
"The G20 has worked intensively over the past six years to
correct the fault lines that led to the global financial
crisis," FSB Chairman Mark Carney said in a letter to G20
leaders meeting in Brisbane, Australia.
While the job is "substantially complete", further work
remains in order to build a fully resilient system, said Carney,
who is also governor of the Bank of England.
Earlier this week, the FSB unveiled the last major piece of
crisis reforms, a proposed requirement for banks to hold equity
and bonds equivalent to 16 to 20 percent of their risk-weighted
assets to shield taxpayers in a collapse.
Sven Giegold, a Green party member of the European
Parliament, said Carney was being overly optimistic as large
banks remain "too big to fail". Giegold doubted that regulators
would allow several big banks to collapse in a crisis.
The FSB has already finalised tougher standards for
financial derivatives such as credit default swaps, but Carney
said implementation was uneven and behind schedule.
Carney said the next phase for the FSB was to focus on new
and constantly evolving risks from "shadow banking" or
institutions that deal in credit outside traditional banking.
He will also focus on how rules are implemented and make
refinements if needed.
The FSB would work to rebuild trust among regulators to stop
countries fragmenting global markets by taking unilateral steps
to shield their taxpayers from a failing foreign bank.
The FSB has already set global principles for banker
bonuses, such as requiring a portion to be deferred over several
years, and Carney said it would now focus on the link between
pay, risk appetite and governance of banks.
Pay structures at top insurers would be looked at in 2015.
The watchdog also confirmed it would revise how it planned
to select big asset managers for tougher scrutiny, saying it
would develop incremental policy measures to address the
systemic risks they pose.
Separately on Friday, the Geneva-based World Economic Forum
said Carney and International Monetary Fund head Christine
Lagarde would take part in a new initiative looking at the
future of the global financial system.
Anders Borg, a former Swedish finance minister who heads the
initiative, told reporters the aim was to get regulatory
frameworks across the world working well together and get credit
flowing into the economy.
