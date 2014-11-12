SYDNEY Nov 13 Eggs, tinned food, reptiles and
surfboards will be banned in parts of Brisbane this week as
Australia's biggest peacetime deployment of police and soldiers
braces for everything from unruly protests to mass
hostage-taking at the Group of 20 summit.
Bomb-detecting robots will be on hand, along with a drone
for crowd surveillance, as U.S. President Barack Obama, Russian
President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping join
other leaders from the world's richest nations in Australia's
third-largest city.
The operation involving 6,000 police and 1,900 troops will
be a high-visibility balancing act between protecting the
world's most powerful leaders at a time of heightened terrorism
fears and showcasing what Australia hopes will be seen as its
tolerance for political dissent.
The G20 meeting in Toronto four years ago is considered the
summit's greatest public relations disaster with over 1,100
protesters arrested in a week amid reports of police brutality.
"Wherever there's been a major event, we've taken those
lessons and we've implemented what we think should be in our
plans from those lessons, particularly what happened in
Toronto," said Katarina Carroll, Queensland state assistant
commissioner and head of G20 security. "Police officers know
that it's everyone's right to protest."
Police have spent two years talking to protest groups, from
climate change campaigners to those angry about suspected
Russian involvement in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines
flight MH17 over Ukraine. There are 27 groups authorised to
protest at designated areas near the summit venue.
Special G20 laws make it an offence to carry more than 50
ordinarily innocuous items in designated parts of the city,
including surfboards, frozen eggs, reptiles and toy cars, since
they can be used as weapons.
HIGH ALERT
Three local courts will be on call 24 hours a day so
potentially high numbers of arrested protesters can apply for
bail quickly.
In September, Australia raised its terror threat level to
"high" for the first time ever, due to what it said was the risk
of attacks on the public by home-grown militants.
Officials said then they had no specific threats relating to
the G20 but security at Australia's parliament was tightened
after a gunman killed a guard and then stormed Canada's
parliament last month before he was shot dead.
Troops from an Australian commando unit have spent weeks
before the November 15-16 summit rehearsing counter-terrorism
strikes for Brisbane's most complex buildings using Black Hawk
helicopters, armoured vehicles and rifles with night vision.
"The high-end scenario is a terrorist hostage event," said
Australian Defence Force Major General Stuart Smith. "We have
standing forces that, if requested to do so, can assist the
police in that."
(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Raju Gopalakrishnan)