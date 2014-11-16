The meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 economies in Brisbane, Australia, has
ended with host Australia claiming extensive progress on global economic issues
at a summit that was dominated by the crisis in Ukraine, climate change and the
United States's Asia-Pacific pivot.
> Climate battle signals change for G20 as Turkey takes over
> G20 commits to growth, fight climate change; Putin isolated
> Saudi minister says oil must be left to supply and demand
> Obama toughens line on Putin over Ukraine at G20
> Putin says good chance of ending Ukrane crisis
> Japan's Abe puts sales tax spotlight on growth data
> U.S., EU override Australia on climate change in G20 agenda
> U.S., Japan, Australia vow to oppose Russia on Ukraine
> EU's Juncker wants G20 support of tax reforms-official
> Putin, Cameron discuss "rebuilding" relations - Kremlin
> Germany's Merkel says Ukraine situation unacceptable
> Obama renews commitment to Asia-Pacific pivot
> G20 Ebola statement stops short of financial commitment
> Obama puts $3 bn into Green Climate Fund
> Russia says not involved in Ukraine escalation
> China's economy experiencing "period of pain"
> G20 growth plan has spillover effect- paper
> European Commission's Juncker under pressure
> G20 targets news global energy body - media
> Carney says bank reforms "substantially complete"
> OECD sees plans by G20 nations topping global growth target
> G20 deal on shell companies "only discussion" - China
> Ukraine and Russia take centre stage as G20 leaders gather
