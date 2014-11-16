The meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 economies in Brisbane, Australia, has ended with host Australia claiming extensive progress on global economic issues at a summit that was dominated by the crisis in Ukraine, climate change and the United States's Asia-Pacific pivot. To see stories from the G20 Summit double-click in the brackets: > Climate battle signals change for G20 as Turkey takes over > G20 commits to growth, fight climate change; Putin isolated > Saudi minister says oil must be left to supply and demand > Obama toughens line on Putin over Ukraine at G20 > Putin says good chance of ending Ukrane crisis > Japan's Abe puts sales tax spotlight on growth data > U.S., EU override Australia on climate change in G20 agenda > U.S., Japan, Australia vow to oppose Russia on Ukraine > EU's Juncker wants G20 support of tax reforms-official > Putin, Cameron discuss "rebuilding" relations - Kremlin > Germany's Merkel says Ukraine situation unacceptable > Obama renews commitment to Asia-Pacific pivot > G20 Ebola statement stops short of financial commitment > Obama puts $3 bn into Green Climate Fund > Russia says not involved in Ukraine escalation > China's economy experiencing "period of pain" > G20 growth plan has spillover effect- paper > European Commission's Juncker under pressure > G20 targets news global energy body - media EARLIER STORIES > Carney says bank reforms "substantially complete" > OECD sees plans by G20 nations topping global growth target > G20 deal on shell companies "only discussion" - China > Ukraine and Russia take centre stage as G20 leaders gather > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. --------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------