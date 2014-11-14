By Jane Wardell
| BRISBANE
BRISBANE Nov 14 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu on Friday called for a more inclusive Group of 20
forum, saying it would give low income nations a stronger voice
when it takes over the presidency for 2015.
Davutoglu also indicated that Turkey would expand the G20's
role beyond economic cooperation and decision-making to issues
such as the refugee crisis in eastern Europe, the Ebola outbreak
in Africa and terrorism in the Middle East.
"During our presidency we want to be the voice of
everybody," Davutoglu said at a conference in Brisbane where he
is due to attend the weekend G20 Leaders Summit.
Turkey's more inclusive agenda contrasts with that of
current host Australia, which has attempted to impose a tight
focus on the disparate grouping with a pledge to increase
collective global economic growth by an extra 2 percent over
five years to 2017.
Davutoglu said Turkey would continue to press that goal, but
underscored the importance of talking about geopolitical issues
at the group's gathering.
"If the G20 agenda is only limited to financial issues, the
G20 cannot function, it cannot have international legitimacy,"
he said.
Davutoglu also diverged from current chair Australia on the
issue of climate change, saying it was imperative to agree a
U.N.-mandated goal to curb carbon emissions. Australia has
attempted to keep climate change issues off the G20 agenda.
Ankara takes over the presidency in December, its relations
with Washington and Europe strained by its reluctance to take a
frontline role against Islamic state militants in Syria and
Iraq. President Tayyip Erdogan's tightening grip on power has
also raised concern in Europe and the United States.
Still, it has the opportunity to be the first country to
effectively lead the grouping from an emerging market point of
view.
Russia's chairmanship last year was viewed by many analysts
as a failure, while both Mexico and South Korea were too caught
up in a necessary focus on world crises to set a defining
agenda.
Davutoglu said trade and infrastructure would also be high
on the agenda next year, linking these financial issues to a
range of geopolitical issues such as the the influx of Syrian
refugees into Turkey and terrorism.
"We spent $4.5 billion for those refugees in three years,"
he said.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)