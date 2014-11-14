BRISBANE, Australia Nov 14 The World Trade
Organization said on Friday there was a "high probability" that
a major deal on streamlining global customs rules will be
implemented within two weeks after an agreement was reached
between India and the United States to overcome a key impasse.
"I would say that we have a high probability that the Bali
package will be implemented very shortly," WTO Director-General
Roberto Azevedo said, referring to the Trade Facilitation
Agreement agreed on the Indonesian island.
"I'm hopeful that we can do it in a very short period of
time, certainly within the next two weeks," Azevedo, speaking
ahead of a Group of 20 Leaders Summit in Brisbane, said.
India and the United States settled a dispute on Thursday
that had paralysed the WTO and risked derailing the reforms,
that are seen adding about $1 trillion to global trade.
