* Plan to be pushed under Russian G20 presidency in 2013
* German and Britain confident of support for drive
By Gernot Heller
MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 Britain and Germany are
leading a push in the Group of 20 economic powers to make
multinational companies pay their "fair share" of taxes
following reports of large firms exploiting loopholes to avoid
taxes.
British Finance Minister George Osborne said at a G20
meeting in Mexico City on Monday that discussions showed there
was "widespread support" for the joint initiative.
"We want to make sure that we are successful economies which
are the home of international businesses but that international
business pay the taxes that we expect them to pay," Osborne told
a news conference with German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble.
The two men said international tax standards have struggled
to keep up with changes in global business practices and that
some companies have been able to shift taxation of their profits
away from where they are generated.
In October, a Reuters report showed Starbucks had
legally lowered its UK tax bill with inter-company loans, paying
royalty fees to foreign subsidiaries and allocating money made
in the UK to other units in so-called "transfer pricing".
In other recent reports, companies including Apple have come
under scrutiny for their approach to paying taxes.
A German finance ministry spokesman said France was backing
the drive, which Germany and Britain plan to push forward during
Russia's presidency of the G20 next year. Another EU official
said the initiative was a joint G20 undertaking.
Schaeuble said it complemented efforts to crack down on tax
dodgers and he was hopeful it would get a "lot of support". It
was vital for repairing the global economy, he added.
"It's obvious that if we want to regulate financial markets
better and generate sustained global growth, then we need to
ensure that the tax basis isn't eroded," Schaeuble said.
Osborne said the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD) would investigate the matter and present an
initial report on its findings at a G20 meeting in Russia in
February.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said last month he was
unhappy with the level of tax avoidance by big companies.
BALLOONING DEFICITS
Opportunities abound for corporations to cut tax costs,
usually in legal ways, through careful management of
cross-border flows of goods, services and capital among
subsidiaries in different countries. International standards
urge multinationals to price such dealings at near market
levels.
But by under-charging or over-charging one unit in a
transaction with another unit, for instance, profits can be
shifted from a high-tax jurisdiction to a low-tax one. This is
especially true for companies with valuable intellectual capital
that can easily be moved between jurisdictions.
Nevertheless, as western powers struggle to cut ballooning
budget deficits sparked by the financial crisis, governments
looking for ways to improve their tax revenues and are coming
down harder on tax avoidance and the evasion of taxes.
A U.S. Senate investigative panel in September said
technology groups Microsoft Corp and Hewlett-Packard Co used
offshore units and loopholes to shield billions of dollars in
profits from U.S. tax authorities. The panel called tax
avoidance rampant in the technology sector. HP and Microsoft
denied any wrongdoing and noted that tax authorities had not
objected to the strategies used by the companies.
U.S. tax authorities have tried for years to combat abusive
forms of "transfer pricing." The Internal Revenue Service has
struggled to keep pace with sophisticated and highly paid
corporate tax lawyers and accountants.
The IRS said in March that transfer pricing was one of two
top concerns being reported to the agency by corporations
disclosing tax positions that worried them.
The Supreme Court of Canada last month issued its first
ruling in a transfer pricing case, handing a victory to
GlaxoSmithKline Plc in a case centered on whether the UK
drugmaker charged its Canadian unit excessive prices for
ingredients to avoid Canadian taxes.