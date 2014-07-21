(Recasts with India official's comments)
By Matt Siegel and Manoj Kumar
SYDNEY/NEW DELHI, July 21 India will firm up its
position regarding a landmark global trade pact shortly before a
Thursday deadline, a senior official said on Monday, setting up
a nail-biting showdown over a deal it says should safeguard a
$12 billion anti-poverty food programme.
India is the most prominent of a group of developing nations
angry with rich countries for failing to address their concerns
about a deal on trade facilitation struck by WTO member states
in Bali, Indonesia, last year.
While in opposition, newly elected Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's pro-business, nationalist party opposed the Bali deal,
saying it was skewed in favour of developed nations.
That position appears to have been reflected in a tough
negotiating stand since Modi took office in May.
Proponents believe the deal could add $1 trillion to global
gross domestic product and 21 million jobs by slashing red tape
and streamlining customs, eliminating delays at the border that
can often cost more than tariffs themselves.
But India is seeking a change in WTO rules regarding its
roughly $12 billion annual food subsidies, and is worried that
the agreement as it stands does too little to guarantee that.
Several African nations are worried the deal will expose
them to a flood of imports from developed countries, and want
concrete assurances they will get something in return.
A failure could prove disastrous for the moribund World
Trade Organization (WTO) and the system of global free trade
deals it underpins.
On Monday, the official said New Delhi and other emerging
market governments needed a guarantee that developed nations
would meet their side of the bargain and wanted to see a
framework to address those concerns.
"We have experience in the past that once the deal is
signed, developed countries just forget about concerns of the
developing world," the official told reporters, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Since the deal was struck in Bali, the official said, WTO
discussions had focussed almost entirely on trade facilitation
with no talks on the subsidy issue.
The official said India would "firm up" its position at a
cabinet meeting headed by Modi in the next two days, before WTO
members meet on July 24-25 in Geneva to agree on the trade
facilitation protocol.
FACE-SAVING
As late as Sunday, hopes were high that publicly addressing
Indian concerns during a G20 Trade Ministers meeting in Sydney
this past weekend would give it a face-saving path towards
reaffirming its assent before the July 31 deadline.
India stockpiles food for its poor, citing the need for food
security, but doing so puts it at risk of breaking the rules of
the WTO which worries that the stockpiling of subsidised food
can distort trade.
In Bali, WTO members agreed to give India a pass on its
stockpiles until 2017, while negotiating a permanent solution.
Officials told Reuters that India had not supplied any clear
indication of concessions it wanted, so attempts were made at
the meeting to reassure it that its concerns, whatever they may
be, were being heard.
"India clearly and forcefully expressed its concern that
work proceed on all fronts, including food stockpiling, and
received assurances that all G20 members are committed to the
full implementation of all Bali agreements on the agreed
timetables," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told
Reuters on Monday.
'MAIN CONCERN'
A confidential "Summary of Discussion" circulated to G20
participants by Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb obtained
by Reuters details what one official said was an example of
India winning acknowledgment of its concerns.
The document notes that specific Indian concerns about the
deal were raised by the members and pledges to work
constructively this week to address those issues.
But India protested after Robb's final speech, saying he did
not reflect India's specific food security concerns and issues
raised by developing nations, the Indian official said.
In principle, the WTO could pass the agreement on the basis
of a qualified majority, but experts say that would be
unprecedented and virtually impossible in an organisation that
operates on consensus.
"India is quite influential, so let's hope that they're
going to back down in some way," Peter Gallagher, an expert on
free trade and the WTO at the University of Adelaide, told
Reuters.
One official involved in the negotiations, speaking on
condition of anonymity to speak frankly, said an Indian warning
that it may not extend support within the set deadline was
emblematic of "erratic" Indian behaviour over the deal and cast
doubt on its trustworthiness as a negotiating partner.
The row over subsidies has raised fears that the so-called
trade facilitation agreement, the first ever global trade
agreement under the WTO, will be derailed.
The Bali deal was only reached after New Delhi extracted
promises that its concerns related to food subsidies would be
addressed.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Mike Collett-White)