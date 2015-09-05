ANKARA, Sept 5 Weaker global growth has made it
tougher for the Group of 20 leading nations to meet targets they
agreed to last year in Australia to expand their economies,
Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Saturday.
"We're making progress, but the base that we hoped we would
have, we haven't arrived at because the growth has been
disappointing and the projections have been downgraded," Oliver
told reporters during the G20 finance chiefs meeting in Ankara.
"It's become more challenging... We're just encouraging all
countries to make the kinds of changes that their action plans
commit them to."
The G20 agreed last year in Brisbane Australia to boost
their collective economic output by an additional 2 percent over
five years through structural reforms and other measures.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by David Dolan)