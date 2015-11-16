* UK thwarted 7 plots in last year, says Cameron
* PM says "generational struggle" needs more manpower
* More cash allocated for aviation security
BELEK, Turkey, Nov 16 Britain will increase its
intelligence agency staff by 15 percent and more than double
spending on aviation security to defend against Islamist
militants plotting attacks from Syria, Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Monday.
Britain said it had decided to bolster its defences
following a growing number of plots against it and the attacks
in Paris, Tunisia and elsewhere.
Cameron said British security services had foiled seven
potential attacks in Britain over the last year and more
manpower was needed to combat a "generational struggle".
"We need to do more to ensure our agencies have the
resources and the information they need to prevent and disrupt
plots against this country at every stage so ... we will make a
major additional investment," Cameron said, according to a text
of his speech released by the prime minister's office.
Speaking in London after attending a meeting of G20 leaders
in Turkey where security issues dominated, Cameron said Britain
would demonstrate the same resolve in the fight against
terrorism as it showed against Nazi Germany in World War Two.
"It is that same resolve that will defeat this terrorism and
ensure that the values we believe in, and the values we defend,
will again in the end prevail," he said.
As part of its broader five-year defence and security
review, which is due to be published on Nov. 23, Britain will
fund an extra 1,900 officers at its MI5 and MI6 spy agencies and
the GCHQ eavesdropping agency, Cameron said.
It will also spend 2 billion pounds ($3 billion) by 2020 on
boosting the capabilities of British special forces, including
investing in communications equipment, weapons and vehicles.
The British leader defended his recent meetings with
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Chinese President Xi
Jinping, which were criticised by some in Britain due to those
countries' human rights records.
"You can't conduct foreign policy by press releases and
pious statements in parliament. You have to engage ... A deeper
partnership means a deeper conversation and a greater ability to
address the issues that concern us," he said.
AVIATION SECURITY
Earlier on Monday Cameron pledged to boost aviation security
following the crash of a Russian airliner in Egypt last month,
which Britain has said it believes was brought down by a bomb.
He also ordered a rapid review of security at several
airports around the world, in particular in the Middle East and
North Africa and airports through which high numbers of British
citizens travel.
The assessments, due to be conducted over the next two
months, will focus on measures such as passenger screening,
physical security at the airport, hold baggage and freight
screening.
Additional security measures put in place at potentially
vulnerable airports over the past year will also be reviewed and
on Tuesday the National Security Council will discuss British
aviation security policy.
Cameron said he planned to more than double government
spending on aviation security, currently around 9 million pounds
a year, over the next five years.
This new funding will provide extra aviation security
experts to regularly assess security at airports around the
world as well as advice, training and equipment for other
countries to help them increase security at airports.
It will also fund research into screening technology and to
detect new threats, the government said.
