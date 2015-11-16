(Adds quotes from Trudeau, background, details)
By David Ljunggren
BELEK, Turkey Nov 16 Canada will stick to a
decision to withdraw its fighter jets from a mission against
Islamic State militants despite last week's Paris attacks, new
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.
The group, also known as ISIL, claimed responsibility for
shootings and bombings that killed 129 people. The violence
prompted the United States, France, Britain and others to
promise more strikes against the Islamist movement.
But Trudeau, who took power in an October election promising
to pull out the six jets, said Canada could contribute more
effectively in other ways and was considering how it could step
up an existing program to train local troops in Iraq.
Trudeau was speaking to reporters at the end of a Group of
20 summit in Turkey. None of the other leaders present had asked
him to rethink the jet withdrawal, he said.
"We made a clear commitment in the campaign to stop the
bombing mission by Canadian jets ... and we have the mandate to
do that," he said.
Diplomats say the United States and Britain have expressed
concern the Canadian withdrawal move could weaken the anti-ISIL
coalition.
The six planes are still attacking targets in Iraq and Syria
and Trudeau declined to say when the strikes would stop. The
current mission runs out at the end of next March.
Canada also has around 70 military trainers working with
Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq.
"Our capacity to offer training ... is something that not
all countries have to offer and I know Canada can do more," said
Trudeau. "Canada is in no way withdrawing from its commitment to
be part of the coalition against ISIL and be involved
militarily."
As part of the effort to help address the Middle East
crisis, Trudeau is promising to bring in 25,000 Syrian refugees
by the end of the year.
Critics say it is impossible to properly screen every
refugee before entering the country and suggest some might turn
out to be security risks. If true this could alarm the United
States, which shares a long undefended border with Canada.
Trudeau said he would discuss potential U.S. concerns with
President Barack Obama on the sidelines of an Asian summit later
this week in Manila.
