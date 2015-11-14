BELEK Turkey Nov 14 It is vital given global events that this weekend's G20 summit in Turkey ensures the group's position as a strong economic entity, China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said.

Friday's attacks in Paris had shown terrorism to be a common enemy, he told a news conference in Belek, southwest Turkey.

Commenting on China's economy, he said growth would have to reach more than 6.5 percent annually to reach a target of doubling GDP by 2020, adding he was confident growth would reach around 7 percent this year.

