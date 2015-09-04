Sept 4 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told
Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei on Friday that it was
important that China let its yuan currency move up as well as
down, and avoid any move to lower its value to gain a
competitive edge in global trade, a U.S. official said.
"Secretary Lew ... noted that it was important for China to
signal that it will allow market pressures to drive the (yuan)
up as well as down, and that China should allow its exchange
rate to reflect underlying fundamentals, avoid persistent
exchange rate misalignments, and refrain from competitive
devaluation," the official said in a statement outlining a
conversation the two officials had on the sidelines of a Group
of 20 finance ministers meeting in Ankara.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)