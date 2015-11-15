* G20 leaders say they will deliver on vow to lift global
growth
* G20 promise not to surprise markets with policy decisions
* World leaders agree to tackle tax dodgers, pledge to
cooperate on migrants
(Adds details, background)
By David Dolan
BELEK, Turkey, Nov 15 The heads of the world's
20 largest economies pledged to use all of their policy tools to
tackle uneven economic growth that falls short of expectations,
according to a draft Group of 20 (G20) communique seen by
Reuters on Sunday.
As the G20 leaders gathered in Turkey for a two-day meeting
on how to boost global growth, the economic discussions were
overshadowed by deadly attacks claimed by Islamic State in Paris
on Friday that left more than 120 people dead.
In a nod to uncertainty in financial markets and worries
about lagging output in much of the world, the leaders said they
would stick to a target to boost the G20's collective economic
output by an additional 2 percent by 2018.
"Global economic growth is uneven and falls short of our
expectations, despite the positive outlook in some major
economies," they said in the draft document, the final version
of which is due to be released on Monday.
"A shortfall in global demand and structural problems
continue to weigh on actual and potential growth."
The global economy remains very much a mixed bag for
investors, with the United States looking like it may hike
interest rates for the first time since 2006 next month, while
much of the rest of the world, including China, remains
vulnerable.
The head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, has
underlined the ECB's readiness to extend money printing, warning
that inflation, a key measure of economic health, was flagging.
The timing of the Fed hike has been a constant source of
concern for financial markets and emerging market economies,
which have seen their currencies hammered this year as the
dollar has risen sharply on expectations of a U.S. rate hike.
In language likely aimed at the Fed hike, the leaders
highlighted the need to "carefully calibrate" and clearly
communicate policy decisions, to make sure markets are not taken
by surprise by such key decisions.
TAX OVERHAUL
The leaders endorsed a package of measures to tackle
corporate tax avoidance, although questions remain about whether
countries will follow through on the plans or leave loopholes
multinationals can exploit.
The Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) measures aim to
close the gaps in existing international tax rules.
They were triggered by public anger over reports the huge
multinational corporations like Starbucks or Google, get away
with paying almost no tax at all because the skilfully exploit
legal loopholes, or get preferential tax deals from governments.
The leaders also noted the scale of the refugee crisis,
saying all states need to share the burden, including through
refugee resettlement and other forms of humanitarian aid, while
underscoring the importance of a political solution.
"If, and only if, G20 leaders commit to a significant
increase in aid, welcome their fair share of refugees; and
ensure refugees can work to support themselves and their
families this would mark a first step in addressing this global
crisis," a spokesman for Oxfam, a global aid and development
charity said.
One million refugees are expected to come to Europe this
year alone, while Turkey itself has taken in more than 2 million
people from neighbouring Syria. Europe expects to see some 3
million asylum seekers arrive by 2017.
In a separate statement the G20 said they would work more
closely together to "suppress terrorist acts", after gunmen and
bombers from Islamic State went on a killing spree in Paris on
Friday, killing 129 people and wounding more then 350 others.
The leaders agreed to step up border controls and aviation
security and cut off channels of financing saying "spread of
terrorist organizations and significant rise globally in acts of
terrorism directly undermine the maintenance of international
peace and security".
In the economic communique the leaders also called on the
United States to ratify IMF reforms, saying they were "deeply
disappointed" in the delay.
They also highlighted the threat from hacking, saying such
risks threatened the ability of the Internet to bolster economic
growth and development.
(Editing by Jan Strupczewski)