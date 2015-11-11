* G20 to focus on economics but Syria to hog the sidelines
* Turkey wants Assad out, Kurdish gains checked
* Ankara wants "safe zone" as Europe seeks help on migrants
ANKARA, Nov 11 President Tayyip Erdogan said on
Wednesday he wanted world leaders to discuss conflicts in Syria
and Iraq at a G20 summit in Turkey this weekend and is ready to
take "stronger steps" in the region after polls this month
strengthened the ruling party,
Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies (G20), including
the United States, China, Japan, Russia, Canada, Australia and
Brazil, are to meet on Sunday and Monday in the Mediterranean
resort of Antalya primarily to discuss global economic issues.
But host Turkey, a NATO member which has taken in more than
two million refugees and faces a growing threat of spillover
from the conflicts in neighbouring Syria and Iraq, wants the
heads of state to also discuss unrest over its southern borders.
"Our inclusion of issues of Iraq and Syria to the G20 agenda
is not against the primary objectives of the platform," Erdogan
told a business meeting in the capital Ankara.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey
would respond by air and land to threats from Syria and that a
new strategy was needed in the country.
Turkey, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20 this
year, is expected to press its argument that there can be no
lasting peace in Syria without the departure of President Bashar
al-Assad, and to try to dissuade Washington from lending greater
support to Syrian Kurdish rebels fighting Islamic State.
The EU aspirant has seen its worst nightmare unfold in
Syria. Ankara faces not only the threat from Islamic State along
its border, but also the prospect of Assad, shielded by Russia
and Iran, holding on to power, and Kurdish rebels backed by the
United States making territorial gains.
Turkey, which opened its air bases in July to the U.S.-led
coalition against Islamic State, sees advances by Syrian Kurds
along an area abutting Turkey as a threat to its security,
fearing they could stoke separatism among its own Kurds.
"Anyone ferrying wood to the Syrian fire will find
themselves burning. It is a friendly warning," Erdogan, who has
said Turkey will not hesitate to take military action against
the Syrian Kurdish PYD if needed, said on Wednesday.
Russia, which supports Assad, wants the Syrian government
and opposition to agree on launching a constitutional reform
process of up to 18 months, followed by early presidential
elections, according to a draft document obtained by Reuters.
The proposal, drawn up before international talks on Syria
in Vienna this week, does not rule out Assad's participation in
the election, something Ankara and the Syrian leader's other
foes are likely to oppose.
"NEW STRATEGY"
Turkey's ruling AK Party, founded by Erdogan, regained the
parliamentary majority it had lost just five months earlier in
an election a week and a half ago. That meant Turkey could now
act with more authority in the region, Erdogan said.
"The result ... completely removed political uncertainty in
Turkey and gave us the opportunity to take stronger steps on
regional issues," he said, without elaborating.
The pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper said Turkey would
share a 51-page "information note" on Syria at the G20 summit,
presenting formulas for a future without Assad, and will insist
on a 10-year "safe zone" plan for civilians in northern Syria.
Turkey has long pushed for the creation of a safe zone on
the Syrian side of its 900 km (560-mile) border to protect
displaced civilians and stop the flow of refugees, a strategy it
has again been championing as European leaders seek its help in
containing the migration crisis.
The idea has gained little international traction.
Yeni Safak also said U.S.-led coalition forces would launch
operations against the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa in
Syria next month and that Turkey would position more than 10,000
special forces soldiers along its border in support.
Two senior government officials said the report, which
appeared to be an attempt to bolster Turkey's position ahead of
the summit, was exaggerated but acknowledged that new strategies
were under consideration.
The G20 has so far mainly been a forum to deal with global
economic issues and the chances of forging a common position on
Syria at the summit are remote. But it would be a key topic in
bilateral meetings on the sidelines, officials said.
