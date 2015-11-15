BELEK, Turkey Recent attacks in Paris, Ankara and elsewhere show the world is facing a collective security threat and world leaders meeting in Turkey will send a strong message on the fight against terrorism, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

In a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders summit, Erdogan also said the two leaders had discussed the fight against Islamic State in Syria.

"We are confronted with a collective terrorist effort. This terrorist action is not only against the people of France but against all humanity," Erdogan said.

