(Corrects provider of plane to Belgian Air Force)
BELEK, Turkey Nov 16 The President of the
European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and the chairman of
European Union leaders Donald Tusk were grounded on Monday
evening in Turkey because of a security concern regarding their
plane, an EU official said.
The two top EU officials were to leave on their own plane,
provided for them by Belgian Air Force (BAF), to go back to
Brussels after a meeting of leaders of the world's 20 biggest
economies (G20) in the Turkish sea resort of Antalya.
But they were told that due to security concerns about the
plane they will have to wait for another aircraft to fetch them
on Tuesday, the official said, possibly around noon. Turkish
services were investigating, the official said.
Other flights left Antalya on schedule, a Reuters reporter
at the airport said.
