ANKARA Emerging markets have voiced concern about the possibility and timing of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve but a G20 communique from a meeting of finance chiefs in Turkey will not urge the U.S. central bank against such moves, a delegate said on Friday.

"There will be no language saying the Fed shouldn't move," the delegate told Reuters as two days of meetings got underway in the Turkish capital Ankara.

(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)