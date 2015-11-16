* Leaders pledge to boost growth, avoid protectionism
* G20 also address climate change, refugees, tax avoidance
* More needed to be done on climate change -Oxfam
(Adds details, background, comments)
By David Dolan
BELEK, Turkey, Nov 16 The leaders of the world's
largest economies stuck to a goal of lifting their collective
output by an extra 2 percent by 2018, even though growth remains
uneven and weaker than expected globally, they said in a
statement on Monday.
In their final communique from a summit in Turkey, the
leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) also endorsed plans to address
the refugee crisis, taxation, climate change, cyber security and
inequality, signs the grouping is increasingly willing to widen
its focus beyond hard economic issues.
"We remain committed to achieving our ambition to lift
collective G20 GDP by an additional 2 percent by 2018," the
leaders said.
"Our top priority is timely and effective implementation of
our growth strategies that include measures to support demand
and structural reforms."
The leaders said they would "carefully calibrate" and
"clearly communicate" policy decisions, a nod to the sensitivity
of financial markets, which have seen dramatic moves this year
on expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike.
The communique, largely unchanged from the draft document
reported by Reuters on Sunday, also emphasised previous exchange
rate commitments and pledges to resist protectionism.
But at least one delegate noted the difficulty of
coordinating policy at a time when growth is patchy, and
economies diverge sharply.
"We have seen economic trends, as well as policies of major
economies, have displayed different directions and it has become
more necessary to coordinate macroeconomic policies," Wang
Xiaolong, China's special envoy on G20 affairs, told reporters.
"The difficulty in such coordination is also rising. We have
seen that trade is declining as well as commodity prices which
continue to fluctuate... and there have been some fluctuations
on the financial markets."
THORNY ISSUE
Diverging monetary policy has been a thorny issue for
financial markets and policymakers this year, as the U.S.
Federal Reserve looks likely to hike rates, while much of the
rest of the world struggles to kick-start growth.
Expectations of a U.S. hike have boosted the dollar, often
to the detriment of emerging market currencies.
In sharp contrast to the United States, much of the rest of
the world, including China, remains vulnerable. The European
Central Bank has underlined readiness to extend money printing
to boost weak growth and inflation in the euro zone.
Data from Japan on Monday showed the world's third-largest
economy slipped into a recession in
July-September.
The leaders also endorsed a set of measures designed tackle
corporate tax avoidance, although questions remain about whether
countries will follow through on the plans or leave loopholes
that multinationals can exploit.
The Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) measures aim to
close the gaps in existing international tax rules.
They were triggered by public anger over reports that huge
multinational corporations like Starbucks or Google get away
with paying almost no tax at all because they skilfully exploit
legal loopholes, or get preferential tax deals from governments.
Addressing one of the year's most pressing issues, the
leaders pledged a "coordinated and comprehensive" response to
the refugee crisis that has left millions displaced, promising
to help refugees find education, healthcare and work.
They also endorsed a goal to limit the impact of climate
change, as well as measures to help developing economies adapt
to tougher climate regulations.
Still, some charities pointed out that the work on climate
change was not enough.
"G20 leaders have shown, in their commitments to refugees,
that where there is a political will there's a way," said Steve
Price-Thomas, a spokesman of charity Oxfam.
"They must now demonstrate the same level of leadership on
the equally critical issues of climate change and inequality."
(Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Jan Strupczewski)