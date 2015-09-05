ANKARA, Sept 5 Islamic finance is increasingly
important in the global economy and needs to be better
integrated into the international financial system, German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a meeting of the Group
of 20 leading economies on Saturday.
Islamic finance, which has its core markets in the Middle
East and Southeast Asia, follows religious principles that ban
interest and shun outright speculation, and as such is seen as
an alternative to interest-based banking.
"We all have a better understanding of the risks and role of
Islamic finance now," Schaeuble, reporting on the G20's
Investment and Infrastructure Working Group, told G20 finance
ministers and central bankers gathered in Ankara.
The World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and countries
including Saudi Arabia and South Africa had shared their
practical experiences with asset-backed financing and Islamic
finance in particular over the past year, he said.
"Islamic finance is growing in importance for the global
economy. It is therefore important that international financial
institutions consider questions related to integrating Islamic
finance into global finance," Schaeuble said, according to a
text of his speech obtained from the German delegation.
Islamic finance holds systemic importance in countries such
as Kuwait and Qatar, and has made wider gains buoyed by support
from governments such as Pakistan and Turkey.
The asset-backed nature of Islamic finance should in theory
make it ideal to build highway networks, ports and other big
projects. An estimated $800 billion worth of infrastructure
financing will be needed each year in Asia alone over the next
decade, according to the Asian Development Bank.
