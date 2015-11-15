BELEK, Turkey Nov 15 Russian President Vladimir
Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama talked "extensively" about
Syria and Ukraine when they met on the sidelines of the G20 on
Sunday, Russian news agencies cited top Kremlin foreign policy
adviser Yuri Ushakov as saying.
Ushakov said Syria dominated the informal talks between the
two leaders at the Group of 20 (G20) summit, which is being held
in Turkey's coastal province of Antalya.
"Strategic objectives relating to the fight against the
Islamic State are, in principle, very similar (between Russia
and the U.S.), but there are differences on the tactics side,"
Ushakov was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by David Dolan)