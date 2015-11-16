BELEK, Turkey Nov 16 A meeting between Russian
President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama on the
sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit on Sunday was
constructive but not groundbreaking, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry
Peskov said on Monday.
"It is absolutely unrealistic to expect that a 20-minute
meeting could be called 'groundbreaking' in bilateral
relations," Peskov told journalists on a conference call.
"Bilateral relations (between Moscow and Washington) are
what they are. The differences are what they are, and at the
same time the understanding that there is no alternative to
dialogue ... is also what it is," he said.
"But the meeting itself was constructive."
