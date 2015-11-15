(Adds more details, quotes, background)
BELEK, Turkey Nov 15 European Union countries
should not give in to base reactions of rejecting refugees after
the Paris attacks because the shooters were criminals, not
asylum seekers, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker
said on Sunday.
Top Polish and Slovak officials have poured cold water on
the EU refugee relocation plan right after the attacks late on
Friday that killed 129 people, saying the violence underlined
the concerns of Europeans about taking in Muslim refugees.
"We should not mix the different categories of people coming
to Europe," Juncker told a news conference on the sidelines of a
G20 summit of world leaders in the Turkish coastal province of
Antalya.
One of the attackers in Paris has been identified as having
entered the EU through the Greek island of Leros on Oct. 3,
2015, with other refugees. On entering, he was identified and
fingerprinted according to EU rules.
"The one responsible for the attacks in Paris... he is a
criminal and not a refugee and not an asylum seeker," Juncker
said.
"I would invite those in Europe who try to change the
migration agenda we have adopted -- I would like to remind them
to be serious about this and not to give in to these basic
reactions that I do not like," Juncker said.
Poland's new Europe minister Konrad Szymanski said on
Saturday his incoming government did not agree with Poland's
commitment to accept its share of an EU-wide relocation of
immigrants, and now, "in the face of the tragic acts in Paris,
we do not see the political possibilities to implement (this)."
On Saturday Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said: "We have
been saying that there are enormous security risks linked to
migration. Hopefully, some people will open their eyes now."
But Juncker said there was no need to change Europe's plan
to relocate 160,000 refugees around Europe, as agreed earlier.
"I see the difficulty but I don't see the need to change our
general approach," he said.
Donald Tusk, the former Polish prime minister who chairs
meetings of European leaders, said the 28-nation EU would call
on G20 leaders to develop a coordinated response to the
migration crisis, which is expected to bring a million people
from the Middle East and Africa to Europe this year alone.
"We do not ask our partners to do more than Europe does, but
we ask the international community not to do less. All G20
countries share responsibilities associated with this crisis.
Solidarity should be at the core of our decisions," Tusk said.
