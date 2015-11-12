(Corrects headline to delete reference to G20 as Canada meeting
at APEC)
WASHINGTON Nov 12 U.S. President Barack Obama
will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan when leaders of
the Group of 20 major economies gather in Antalya, Turkey, on
Sunday and Monday, the White House said on Thursday.
Obama and Erdogan will have a bilateral meeting on Nov. 15
that will address, in part, the countries' actions against the
Islamic State militant group and the situation in war-torn
Syria, Ben Rhodes, U.S. deputy national security adviser, said
at a White House briefing.
Obama will meet with Canada's new prime minister, Justin
Trudeau, at the APEC summit in Manila, the White House said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu)