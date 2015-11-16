BELEK, Turkey Nov 16 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that intelligence agencies did not pick up specific threats to Paris, the site of coordinated attacks last week that killed 129 people, but had registered the potential for Islamic State violence in the West for the last year.

"The concerns about potential ISIL attacks in the West have been there for over a year now and they come through periodically," he said at a Group of 20 summit in Turkey, using a common acronym for Islamic State. "There were no specific mentions of this particular attack that would give us a sense of something that we could provide French authorities, for example, or act on ourselves." (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)