BELEK, Turkey Nov 16 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Monday that intelligence agencies did not pick up
specific threats to Paris, the site
of coordinated attacks last week that killed 129 people, but had
registered the potential for Islamic State violence in the West
for the last year.
"The concerns about potential ISIL attacks in the West have
been there for over a year now and they come through
periodically," he said at a Group of 20 summit in Turkey, using
a common acronym for Islamic State. "There were no specific
mentions of this particular attack that would give us a sense of
something that we could provide French authorities, for example,
or act on ourselves."
