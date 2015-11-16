(Adds background)
LONDON Nov 16 Russia wants to reach a
compromise over Ukraine's debt to Russia and has made an
"interesting" offer to settle the issue, Russian Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
The 11th-hour offer represents an apparent U-turn by Russia,
which has been insisting for months that it expects Ukraine to
repay the debt in full when it falls due next month and would
treat any failure to do so as a default.
Siluanov did not provide any details about what the Russian
offer involves, other than to say that Russia continues to
regard restructuring on the same terms as commercial creditors
as unacceptable.
Siluanov revealed the offer after a meeting with the head of
the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, who is also
attending the Group of 20 summit in Turkey.
"Russia made an offer about the procedure for payment by
Ukraine. This proposal will be interesting and placed at the
basis of regulating (the debt)," Siluanov said on the sidelines
of the summit. "We consider restructuring on the terms of
commercial creditors unacceptable."
Russia lent Ukraine $3 billion by buying its Eurobonds in
December 2013, three months before the overthrow of former
Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich.
The two neighbours have been at loggerheads over the issue
since then, in the context of the wider deterioration in
relations caused by Russia's annexation of Crimea and support
for separatists in Ukraine's east.
The political upheaval and war in Ukraine have caused a
severe deterioration in government finances as a result of which
Ukraine needed a new bail-out from the IMF, which insisted on a
restructuring of government debts.
Ukraine reached a deal with commercial bondholders in
August, under which they agreed to a debt swap which includes a
20 percent writedown on the principal and coupon cuts.
Russia has repeatedly insisted that the Ukrainian bonds it
holds are not subject to the restructuring agreement because
they represent a loan from a sovereign creditor.
It has threatened to take Ukraine to court if it fails to
redeem the bonds in full when they mature on Dec. 20.
Ukraine insists that it cannot offer Russia better terms
than its other creditors -- a position that Ukrainian Finance
Minister Natalia Yaresko reiterated last week.
"It's not a matter of compromise ... The legal structure of
the restructuring for all the Eurobonds has a most-favoured
creditor clause that says that we cannot provide better terms
for any holdouts," Yaresko said in an interview with Reuters.
"Therefore that is the structure within which we will have
to work."
Yaresko also said she was willing to meet her Russian
counterpart and that she would "continue in good faith to try
and reach some type of agreement".
Russia's offer follows signs the IMF is preparing to change
its rules over debts to sovereign creditors, in effect refusing
to support Russia in its claims against Ukraine, even though the
Fund' rules say it cannot lend to countries which are in arrears
to other governments.
Russia has criticised the proposed rule changes. "We are
concerned that the changes in the policy of the Fund are forced
in the context of a very politicised issue of restructuring of
the Ukrainian debt," Siluanov said on Oct. 30.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by
Catherine Evans)