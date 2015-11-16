BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says in April contracted sales value amounted to about RMB1.22 bln
BELEK, Turkey Nov 16 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had agreed to restructure Ukraine's debt and accept $1 billion annual debt repayment over the next three years.
Russia has asked for Western guarantees on Ukraine's debt and its view that Ukraine's debt to Moscow is not commercial but sovereign debt remains unchanged, Putin told a press-conference at the G20 summit in Turkey's coastal province of Antalya. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
May 10 Moneycorp, a British foreign exchange provider, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based corporate payments business Commonwealth Foreign Exchange to extend the reach of its payments platform and help it win new customers.